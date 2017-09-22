

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada has sanctioned 40 Venezuelans, including President Nicolas Maduro.

The new regulations announced Friday include asset freezes and prohibitions against dealing with the 40 individuals “in any property … or providing financial or related services to them.”

The names of the individuals targeted by the sanctions were published online.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland have repeatedly called on the Maduro government to restore constitutional ‎order and release the country’s political prisoners.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order for sanctions that included barring American financial institutions from providing new money to the Maduro government or its state oil company.