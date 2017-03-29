OTTAWA -- Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the market has moved toward cleaner energy even as U.S. President Donald Trump dismantles American environmental policies.

In an interview with Don Martin, host of CTV's Power Play, McKenna noted there will be court challenges of the executive order Trump signed Tuesday that rescinds several Obama-era policies, including a moratorium on coal mining on U.S. federal land.

"But the thing is, businesses have moved. Businesses are looking at what are the new opportunities," McKenna said.

"They've already moved forward. The market has moved, it's moving towards renewables, toward cleaner growth. And businesses know that. They want the certainty. They want to make sure that they're doing the right thing, but they see the real business opportunity."

"The reality is you can't stop a train. Not one person can stop a train," she added.

McKenna said she'll be visiting California in a few weeks to talk up Canadian clean power, and noted there are more opportunities for Quebec hydro in New York.

"I'm focused on the opportunities for Canada," she said.

"The Trump administration was very clear when it came in that they were going to do this... I think there's areas that we can work on, but I'm also going to be driving joint action with states."