OTTAWA – Conservative MP Rachael Harder's nomination as chair of the House Status of Women Committee has been defeated.

The committee's attempt to elect a chair ended abruptly last Tuesday, when all the Liberal members walked out in protest of the Conservative members’ nomination of Harder as chair, citing her anti-abortion views as unsupportable. Their walkout forced the end of the meeting before her nomination could be voted on.

Today, the Liberals used their majority on the committee to vote down her nomination, then nominate and vote in Conservative MP Karen Vecchio as chair, despite her objection. Sole New Democrat MP on the committee Sheila Malcolmson voted in support of the Liberal's move.

The Liberals and New Democrats allege that, based on Harder’s House voting record and a previous endorsement from the Campaign Life Coalition, that she was not fit to chair a committee mandated to study policies, programs, and legislation related to women’s rights.

Since last week’s shutdown, the committee had been in limbo, with Harder’s fellow Conservative MPs on the committee saying they’d stand behind their choice of chair, and the Liberals and NDP firm in their opposition.

The previous chair, Marilyn Gladu was taken off the committee at the start of this sitting because she is now the Conservative health critic, and a member of the House Health Committee.

It’s parliamentary tradition that the Status of Women Committee is chaired by an opposition MP, nominated by the opposition.

There are a few other House committees that also elect chairs from the official opposition: Public Accounts; Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics; and Government Operations and Estimates.

Harder was appointed the Conservative party’s status of women critic by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Chairs of House committees receive a $12,000.00 salary top-up.