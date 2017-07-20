OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has named former leadership rival Lisa Raitt to be the party's deputy leader.

Scheer announced the Conservative House leadership team at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday. Each is a person of principle and conviction, he said.

Raitt says she and Scheer got to know each other well during the leadership campaign.

"I have such respect for his demeanour. I fully understand and I embrace what his vision is for the Conservative Party, and I'm looking forward to working with him," she said.

Raitt noted she grew up in Cape Breton, though she now represents Milton, Ont. The Conservatives don't have any seats in Atlantic Canada, making it difficult for Scheer to assign responsibility for the region to a sitting MP.

He's keeping Manitoba MP Candice Bergen in the House leader role and Alberta MP Chris Warkentin in the deputy House leader role.

Scheer noted Bergen's "incredible skill leading our team," and said Warkentin's "performance in managing our question period team speaks for itself."

British Columbia MP Mark Strahl is moving into the whip role, which had been filled by Ontario MP Gord Brown.

Scheer is also making Quebec MP Alain Rayes the political lieutenant for the province.

Scheer won the party's leadership last May, narrowly beating Quebec MP Maxime Bernier. Raitt is the only former leadership rival among the House leadership team, but Scheer has yet to announce his shadow cabinet, which is likely to include more of the former candidates.