Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose had already spent several days on a billionaire’s yacht when she wrote to the federal ethics commissioner to make sure her holiday wasn’t breaking any rules.

Ambrose checked in with the commissioner from the yacht while her Conservative colleagues blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for vacationing on the Aga Khan’s private island.

Ambrose wrote to the ethics commissioner on Jan. 12, the day the story about Trudeau’s trip broke, CTV’s Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier told CTV’s Power Play Monday.

“She was still on the boat and she had been on the boat for several days,” Napier said.

Ambrose was on a yacht owned by oilsands financier and Calgary Flames co-owner Murray Edwards from Jan. 3-14 as it sailed in the Caribbean.

While she was on the yacht, Ambrose tweeted on Jan. 12 that Trudeau couldn’t resist “the billionaire lifestyle” when he went to Aga Khan’s island.

A spokesperson for Ambrose said last week that the ethics’ commissioner had cleared her vacation.

“Ms. Ambrose has followed all rules that apply to her with respect to her holiday, and was open and transparent with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, unlike the Prime Minister,” Mike Storeshaw said in an email to CTV News last Friday.

He said the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner verified that Ambrose’s holiday was “within the rules.”

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed last month that Trudeau, his family and a few friends vacationed on the Aga Khan's private island at the end of December. They also flew in his private helicopter.

Under the Conflict of Interest Act, ministers of the Crown are not allowed to “accept travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft for any purpose unless required in his or her capacity as a public office holder or in exceptional circumstances or with the prior approval of the (Conflict of Interest and Ethics) Commissioner.”