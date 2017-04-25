

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Un Taco Supreme y una cerveza por favor?

Taco Bell Canada has announced that it will begin serving alcohol at select locations in Canada beginning in June. The popular fast-food chain said consumers aged 19 and up will be able to purchase a selection of beer on the menu with “the potential for more beverages to be added later.”

The Mexican-style restaurant chain said in a press release on Tuesday that the move “aims to reinvent the way fans and millennials experience dining in their restaurants.”

The company said the flagship store in Canada, located at 484 Queen St. W. in Toronto, is expected to be the first location to start offering beer this summer.

“This announcement highlights how committed we are to further growing our business, and how devoted we are to building deeper relationships with our customers and evolving the way they experience our brand,” the general manager for Taco Bell Canada, Amanda Clark, said in the release.

Taco Bell also announced its intention to become a “700-restaurant brand in Canada.” They currently operate 170 Canadian restaurants in more than seven provinces.

The fast-food chain revealed that it would also be overhauling the design of its stores with “updated décor, local artwork, open kitchen layouts, open plating and shareable menus.”

The company said the changes would allow for increased “transparency” into how the meals are prepared.

Clark said the restaurant’s latest initiatives are an attempt to appeal to its millennial customer base.