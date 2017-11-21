

Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Instead of having to elbow through a crowd of fawning denizens to get a snapshot of Justin Trudeau, fans of the 23rd prime minister can now take their time for a selfie with their favourite world leader -- almost.

Montreal's Grevin wax museum unveiled a statue of Trudeau on Tuesday, sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray.

Kathleen Payette, head of the museum, said they chose the Canadian leader because of his "modernism, his open mind and because of his world-wide popularity."

In a tailored blue suit with his hands clasped gingerly in front of him, the eyes of Trudeau's wax effigy look slightly to the left of the room.

He joins about 120 other wax figures, including Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.

Payette said a team of people will ensure Trudeau's hair and make-up are always flawless for the 150,000 visitors the museum receives every year.

"He will stand in the hotel Grevin (exhibit) next to other politicians such as Barack Obama, Pierre Trudeau -- his father -- and Rene Levesque," she said.

Saint Chaffray, Trudeau's designer, works often on sculptures of politicians, she said, adding a wax statue takes about six months to complete.

The statues are manufactured in France by a team of about 20 people who work on details such as the clothing, painting and hair implants, she said.

Grevin Montreal hosted a reception cocktail in the museum to welcome its newest star.

The museum, which is located on the fifth floor of the Montreal Eaton Centre, was inaugurated in 2013.

Grevin Montreal is owned by Compagnie des Alpes, the French parent company of the original Grevin, located in Paris.

There are also Grevin wax museums in Prague and Seoul.