You may have heard of cat yoga or dog yoga, but now a Vancouver university is hosting bunny yoga.

Rabbits were recently added to some yoga classes at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus. The idea was to help the participants relax and raise money for the Small Animal Rescue Society of B.C. The bunnies roamed free on the yoga mats as participants went through poses during hour-long classes. Participants were allowed to pet or hold the bunnies during the class.

The yoga bunnies are available for adoption, but it’s unclear how they’re handling the Downward Dog poses in the meantime.



Bunny yoga is about to start! Another session coming up at 11am in the VIP room. Posted by SFU Recreation on Monday, February 27, 2017

Simon Fraser University isn’t the first place to host a bunny yoga class. Sunberry Fitness in British Columbia offers a “relaxing afternoon of yoga with bunnies.”