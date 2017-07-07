

CTVNews.ca Staff





Enedina Vance has been fielding the wrath of the internet after she posted a photo of her six-month-old baby with what appears to be a pierced dimple last week.

The mother of six from Fostoria, Ohio actually used the PicsArt app to create the shocking effect.

In a tongue-and-cheek post on Facebook she wrote: “I’m the parent, she is MY CHILD, I will do whatever I want!” Further down, she included “#sarcasm”.

The photo has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook, and has resulted in a flood of abusive comments from people who thought the photo was real.

Many of them threatened to beat her to death, call the police or child protective services, according to Vance.

“Just so you know, I called the cops and made a police report against you for child endangerment and child abuse,” one person messaged Vance on Facebook.

Other people did understand what Vance was trying to draw attention to.

The post was a form of “intactivism” to make a point about body alterations in children, such as piercings, circumcision or cutting.

“My post was meant to shock parents into seeing their children as human beings and to respect them as such,” she wrote on Facebook in a follow-up post. "Other infant alterations, modifications, and mutilations are absolutely real and happen everyday!"