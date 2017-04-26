Various pie and tart shells recalled due to E. coli contamination: CFIA
Great Value brand pie shells recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are seen in this provided photo. (CFIA)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 2:59AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Various brands of pie and tart shells are being recalled due to the presence of E. coli.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shells are produced by Edmonton-based Harlan Bakeries and were sold across Canada.
The Deep Dish Pie Shells, Sweetened Tart Shells and Tart Shells are sold under the Great Value, Apple Valley, Western Family and No Name brands.
The CFIA says the best-before dates on the affected shells range from Nov. 24, 2017 to Dec. 21, 2017.
The federal agency says there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with these products.
Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Health News
- 6 deaths at Halifax nursing home connected to outbreak of respiratory virus
- Toronto subway riders, workers breathing air 10 times worse than outside: study
- The awful death of Jack Webb: Wife tells how crowded hospital failed her husband
- Various pie and tart shells recalled due to E. coli contamination: CFIA
- Hawaii reassures tourists after brain parasite cases