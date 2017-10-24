

Author and health policy expert Timothy Caulfield knows it can be very difficult to change people’s minds when it comes to vaccines. But he hopes his new book, “The Vaccination Picture,” will help.

“There are so many vaccination myths out there,” Caulfield, a University of Alberta professor and the Canada Research Chair in health law and policy, told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

Caulfield also famously took on Gwyneth Paltrow’s dubious health and wellness advice in his recent book, “Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?”

“The Vaccination Picture” is a colourful book that uses art and fact-based essays to clear up misinformation about vaccines. Caulfield said he hopes it will kickstart “engaging conversations” about the importance of immunization.

Since the advent of mass immunization, there has been skepticism and outright rejection of vaccines, Caulfield said. But the now-discredited 1998 study by Andrew Wakefield that purported to find a link between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism sparked the modern age of anti-vaccine movements, he said.

Even though Wakefield’s findings were debunked and further research has shown that there is no link between vaccines and autism, many people still believe that vaccines cause harm.

Caulfield said research shows “it’s difficult to change people’s minds with facts alone,” so it’s important for researchers and health professionals to talk to people about how vaccines directly benefit them, their families and their communities.

