Adult-onset, or Type 2, diabetes has long been considered a chronic disease that lasts a lifetime, but Canadian researchers believe they may have found a way to actually reverse the disease, putting it into remission.

The research team, from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., says an aggressive combination of a low-calorie diet, consistent exercise and the addition of several diabetes medications appears to have reversed the disease in some patients.

Type 2 diabetes is diagnosed when an individual's body is no longer able to properly use insulin -- the hormone that allows cells to absorb glucose in the blood. As a result, blood sugars build up and cells do not receive the energy they need.

To test whether the condition can be reversed, researchers first studied 83 patients with Type 2 diabetes and broke them into three groups.

Two of the groups received an intensive “metabolic intervention” in which they were provided with a personalized exercise plan, and a meal plan that reduced their daily calorie intake by 500 to 750 calories a day.

They also received oral diabetes medications to tightly manage their blood glucose levels, as well as insulin injections at bedtime to give their pancreases a rest to allow it to recuperate and work normally again.

One group underwent the program for eight weeks, while the other was treated intensively for sixteen weeks. They were then compared to a third, control group, who received standard blood sugar management advice and lifestyle advice from their usual healthcare provider.

Three months later, 11 out of 27 participants in the 16-week program group met the criteria for complete or partial diabetes remission. Those in the eight-week program didn’t fare as well; only six out of 28 participants in that group met the same criteria. But they still fared better than the third group: among those 28 participants, only four were able to put their diabetes into remission.

The full results of the study appear in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Fifty-year-old John Almeida was diagnosed almost three years ago with Type 2 diabetes and told he'd be on drugs for life. While on the intensive program, he lost 13 pounds and dramatically increased his exercise level. A month ago, researchers told him he could come off the study medications.

A month later blood tests confirm he is in remission…with his pancreas doing all the work.

“No pills, no insulin… right now if feels like I have no diabetes,” he says, smiling.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Hertzel Gerstein, an endocrinologist at Hamilton Health Sciences, says the goal of the intensive regimen is to get patients off medication.

“I think as physicians, that is far more preferable than taking drugs for years and years and years,” he said.

After their initial success, the research team has now expanded their study to include some 450 patients in eight Canadian cities, to see how long remission can last, and to determine at what stage in the disease patients respond best.

Dr. Gerstein is convinced his team is onto something with this approach.

"There is smoke here that we need to keep going and that is the exciting part of it,” he said.

The next phase of their study should be complete in 2018.

With a report from CTV medical specialist Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip