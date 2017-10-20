Several brands of fresh stir-fry, salad mixes, and veggie platters are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The list of recalled products includes several fresh salad and stir-fry kits and bowls from Mann’s and Western Family. Two Compliments-brand vegetable and dip platters are also included.

The recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, though some may have been distributed nationally. Most had Best Before dates of between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17.

Consumers are encouraged to check their fridges and throw out the products or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

The list of recalled products is available on the CFIA website.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says its own test results triggered the recall and it has now launched a larger investigation. So far, no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported.

More products could be recalled as the CFIA investigation continues.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, and severe headache. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Best Before

Mann's Power Blend

Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots & Kale

284 g

7 16519 01311 9

10/14/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Broccoli and Cauliflower

340 g

7 16519 01303 4

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's

Broccoli Cole Slaw

340 g

7 16519 01307 2

10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Brussels Sprouts

340 g

7 16519 01035 4

10/14/2017
10/15/2017

Mann's Culinary Cuts

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

255 g

7 16519 03685 9

10/14/2017
10/15/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

 

California Stir Fry

340 g

7 16519 01306 5

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

California Stir Fry

2 lbs

7 16519 02018 6

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Culinary Cuts

Cauliflower Cauliettes

397 g

7 16519 06901 7

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Cauliflower

284 g

7 16519 01403 1

10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's

Fiesta Vegetable Tray

1.01 kg

7 16519 02049 0

10/15/2017

 

Mann's

Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage

227 g

 

7 16519 00027 0

10/14/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Cauli-Rice Curry

312 g

 

7 16519 03690 3

10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Cauli-Rice Curry

312 g

 

7 16519 03689 7

10/15/2017

 

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Butternut Kale Risotto

248 g

7 16519 03691 0

10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Southwest Chipotle

298 g

7 16519 03686 6

10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowl

Monterey Risotto

8.75 oz

7 16519 03679 8

10/14/2017

Mann's

Vegetable Tray

54 oz

7 16519 01405 5

10/15/2017

Mann's

Rainbow Salad

340 g

7 16519 01308 9

10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Vegetable Medley

2 lbs

7 16519 02015 5

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites         

Vegetable Medley

340 g

7 16519 01304 1

10/14/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's

Vegetable Tray

2.5 lbs

7 16519 01407 9

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Hummus

Vegetables 383 g

Dip 85 g

7 16519 02058 2

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Ranch

Vegetables 383 g

Dip 85 g

7 16519 02060 5

10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Sesame Sriracha

340 g

7 16519 03682 8

10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Sesame Sriracha

340 g

7 16519 03681 1

10/13/2017
10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Bacon Maple Delight

 

203 g

7 16519 03693 4

10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017

Compliments

Cauliettes Chop

14 oz

0 68820 13254 7

10/14/2017
10/16/2017

Compliments

Vegetable Platter

680 g

0 55742 53490 0

10/16/2017

Western Family

Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit

646 g

0 62639 35230 1

10/13/2017

Western Family

Vegetable Medley

907 g

0 62639 32481 0

10/14/2017
10/16/2017

Western Family

West Coast Stir-Fry Mix

907 g

0 62639 32485 8

10/15/2017

Western Family

Kale Salad Kit

680 g

0 62639 34593 8

10/14/2017
10/16/2017

Western Family

Kale Caesar Salad Kit

420 g

0 62639 35229 5

10/14/2017

Western Family

Broccoli Slaw

340 g

0 62639 32484 1

10/17/2017