Several brands of veggie mixes recalled over Listeria concerns
Two recalled Mann’s Family Favorites stirfry mixes are shown
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 12:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 12:29PM EDT
Several brands of fresh stir-fry, salad mixes, and veggie platters are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
The list of recalled products includes several fresh salad and stir-fry kits and bowls from Mann’s and Western Family. Two Compliments-brand vegetable and dip platters are also included.
The recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, though some may have been distributed nationally. Most had Best Before dates of between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17.
Consumers are encouraged to check their fridges and throw out the products or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.
The list of recalled products is available on the CFIA website.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says its own test results triggered the recall and it has now launched a larger investigation. So far, no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported.
More products could be recalled as the CFIA investigation continues.
Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Symptoms of Listeria poisoning include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, and severe headache. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Best Before
|
Mann's Power Blend
|
Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots & Kale
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01311 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli and Cauliflower
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01303 4
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01307 2
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Brussels Sprouts
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01035 4
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|
255 g
|
7 16519 03685 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01306 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02018 6
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Cauliflower Cauliettes
|
397 g
|
7 16519 06901 7
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Cauliflower
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01403 1
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Fiesta Vegetable Tray
|
1.01 kg
|
7 16519 02049 0
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage
|
227 g
|
7 16519 00027 0
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03690 3
|
10/11/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03689 7
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Butternut Kale Risotto
|
248 g
|
7 16519 03691 0
|
10/11/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Southwest Chipotle
|
298 g
|
7 16519 03686 6
|
10/12/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowl
|
Monterey Risotto
|
8.75 oz
|
7 16519 03679 8
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
54 oz
|
7 16519 01405 5
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Rainbow Salad
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01308 9
|
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02015 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01304 1
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
2.5 lbs
|
7 16519 01407 9
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Hummus
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02058 2
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Ranch
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02060 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03682 8
|
10/12/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03681 1
|
10/13/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Bacon Maple Delight
|
203 g
|
7 16519 03693 4
|
10/12/2017
|
Compliments
|
Cauliettes Chop
|
14 oz
|
0 68820 13254 7
|
10/14/2017
|
Compliments
|
Vegetable Platter
|
680 g
|
0 55742 53490 0
|
10/16/2017
|
Western Family
|
Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit
|
646 g
|
0 62639 35230 1
|
10/13/2017
|
Western Family
|
Vegetable Medley
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32481 0
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
West Coast Stir-Fry Mix
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32485 8
|
10/15/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Salad Kit
|
680 g
|
0 62639 34593 8
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Caesar Salad Kit
|
420 g
|
0 62639 35229 5
|
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
Broccoli Slaw
|
340 g
|
0 62639 32484 1
|
10/17/2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Is Canada's health care system as great as we believe it to be?
- Pollution kills 9 million a year: study
- Countries with the highest pollution deaths, mortality rates
- Several brands of veggie mixes recalled over Listeria concerns
- Caviar recalled due to risk of botulism, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says