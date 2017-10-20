

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several brands of fresh stir-fry, salad mixes, and veggie platters are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The list of recalled products includes several fresh salad and stir-fry kits and bowls from Mann’s and Western Family. Two Compliments-brand vegetable and dip platters are also included.

The recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, though some may have been distributed nationally. Most had Best Before dates of between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17.

Consumers are encouraged to check their fridges and throw out the products or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

The list of recalled products is available on the CFIA website.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says its own test results triggered the recall and it has now launched a larger investigation. So far, no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported.

More products could be recalled as the CFIA investigation continues.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, and severe headache. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.