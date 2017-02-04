

CTVNews.ca Staff





Loblaw is recalling certain packages of PC Organics brand strained baby food across Canada due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

The recall was issued following a consumer complaint.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, recalled packages of PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food product may permit growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The following packages are being recalled:

PC Organics, Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food, 128 mL, product number: 2017 OC 31, 0 60383 06292 7

Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness.

The CFIA is advising consumers with recalled packages to either throw them out or return them to the store. They also recommend seeking medical advice if you think you or a loved one may have gotten sick from consuming the product.

Food contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum toxin may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. Severe cases of the illness can lead to death.

The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported. The agency is verifying that the recalled product is being removed from the marketplace.