

Misha Gajewski, CTVNews.ca





A change in the French law means every citizen in France is automatically registered as an organ donor, unless they opt out.

The new rules, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2017, operate under the principle of “presumed consent.” That means French citizens must now enter their names on a new National Rejection Register if they don’t want to become organ donors. They can also sign and date a written refusal and leave it with a relative or make an oral testimony to someone who can inform a medical team of their wishes.

As of Jan. 2, 2017, a total of 150,000 people had already signed up to the register, according to the Guardian.

Explicit opt-out laws are often used to increase the pool of potential donors.

Several European countries, such as Austria, Belgium and Spain, have already adopted this policy.

According to the World Health Organization, research has shown that presumed consent is successful at increasing donation rates.

“Countries with opt-out laws have rates 25 to 30 per cent higher than those in countries requiring explicit consent,” wrote Alejandra Zuniga-Fajuri in a study conducted for WHO.

Research conducted by an independent group of scientists in the U.K. showed that Spain has a donation rate of 34.4 people per million. In contrast, a report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) found only 15.7 per million Canadians donated organs in 2013.

Canada currently operates on an opt-in organ and tissue donation system, but there is a growing concern about there being too few organ donors to meet demand.

Last March, a report by CIHI showed that more than 4,500 Canadians were waiting for an organ transplant.

In light of this, there has been a growing discussion in Canada regarding presumed consent donation.

Last November, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall wanted to make his province the first to adopt presumed consent.

While a recent committee in Saskatchewan didn’t support the concept, officials from Wall’s office told CTV News in mid-December that the conversation was still “alive”.

The Canadian Transplant Society estimates one donor can benefit more than 75 people and save up to eight lives.