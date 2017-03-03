

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





An Edmonton police officer is counting on the city he serves to help save his son’s life.

Brady Mishio, 8, has an aggressive form of leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant. His dad Terry desperately hopes someone who is a match will hear his plea.

Brady’s family received the news of his illness in November after they took him for treatment of a persistent fever and flu.

“You become that family that's searching for hope and have all these dreams and things for your children, and then one day, one day it's taken away from you so quickly,” said Mishio.

The diagnosis was a form of cancer that starts in blood stem cells called acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). It is the most common leukemia found in adults but is less common in children. Brady began chemotherapy right away.

“Four days into chemo he had a reaction to some of the drugs that they were giving him and he quit breathing and had a seizure,” said Mishio, a 20-year veteran of the Edmonton Police Service who was once forced off work for a year with a brain injury after being kicked while making an arrest.

Brady’s doctors found a drug combination that worked and the boy just finished his third round of treatment. He is in an isolation unit in hospital and the next step is a bone marrow transplant.

It gives Brady “a second chance at life, at cleaning out his bone marrow and hopefully eliminating the cancer,” said his father, while fighting tears.

Brady’s family is not a match and Mishio is reaching out publicly, hoping he can help his child by finding a suitable donor. The test is a simple mouth swab. Donors must be between 17 and 35 and be in relatively good health, says Robyn Henwood, a stem cell territory manager for Canadian Blood Services. Younger people have fewer antibodies in their blood, lowering the risk of rejection.

Once registered, potential donors stay in the agency’s registry until they are 60 years old.

Less than 25 per cent of patients find a bone marrow match in their own family, says Henwood.

“So every single person we add to our database is giving hope to those who are looking for a match or who are likely going to die if we don't find them one.”

In most cases, the process to donate bone marrow is much like giving blood and takes four to six hours to complete.

A clinic is being held Thursday, March 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church. Interested donors who can’t make that clinic can be tested at the Canadian Blood Services clinic next to University Hospital or register at blood.ca to be mailed a swab kit.

Mishio is amazed by the bravery of his son through this battle.

“He's a fighter and there's many days where he'll be rubbing my back and kind of telling me it's going to be OK, and that's when I'm like, 'I got to be strong for him.'”