

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new study has found more than 7,200 medical devices were recalled in Canada between 2005 and 2014, ranging from hospital beds to major joint implants to hernia mesh.

The study, published in Cambridge University’s “International Journal of Technology Assessment in Health Care,” was written by a team of Canadian researchers in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

While most issues were minor, others were tied to life-threatening complications. Three-hundred recalls, or five per cent, were considered severe enough to cause “serious adverse health consequences” or death.

Shirley Houle of Port Hope, Ont., was surprised to receive a warning letter last fall about her St. Jude Medical device. It warned that her implanted pacemaker defibrillator ICD had a battery that could suddenly stop working.

Houle relies on the device to keep her heartbeat steady. She said knowing it could fail at any moment is terrifying.

“I was afraid my heart my battery would go dead,” Houle said.

The anxiety left her unable to sleep, or even leave the house, she said.

It took 6 months before she got a new device.

Unlike medications, which undergo rigid pre-market testing, medical devices are often approved with little or no clinical testing in Canada. The study authors question whether enough is being done to track medical devices once they are used in or implanted in patients.

“A lot of us think this is actually quite urgent and a big blind spot in health products that are used every day on millions of Canadians,” study author Dr. David Urbach, senior scientist at Women's College Hospital in Toronto, told CTV News.

The researchers found that the onus falls primarily on the medical device industry to issue recalls when problems are identified, although Health Canada can impose a recall independently.

Voluntary reporting of device-related incidents by individual health professionals is not common, and likely underestimates actual rates of problems.

Dr. Urbach said the issue of understanding those problems is compounded by the sheer volume of devices that are brought to the market.

His study found over 24,000 medical devices were approved for sale in Canada over just 10 years. That raised the question: Who’s tracking what happens once they are in use?

Health Canada recently advised that some mesh products used in hernia repairs were being recalled. The agency has a list of affected products you can find here.

Halifax resident Rod Desborough is another one of the thousands of Canadians whose medical device has been subject to a recall. In his case, it was an artificial hip that became defective after three years.

His hip suddenly broke into two pieces while he was walking. He had emergency surgery to replace the implant -- and repair the bone that shattered along with it.

“My leg is an inch-and-a-half shorter,” Desborough says. “It took me six months to learn to walk half-decent.”

The Wright Profemur Hip Implant was later recalled and taken off the market. Desborough is now part of a class action lawsuit.

Shirley houle is has also joined a class action against St. Jude Medical, the makers of her implanted pacemaker defibrillator.

But lawsuits aren't the best way of dealing with medical device recalls.

Halifax-based personal injury lawyer Raymond Wagner said more formal oversight of medical devices is needed in Canada.

Wagner, whose firm is handling several medical device cases, says makers are often under intense pressure from investors to quickly get their new products in the hands of doctors. But they face far fewer regulatory hurdles than drug manufactures who must spend millions on clinical trials before obtaining approval to sell new products.

“We see that there is a rush to market,” he said. “There is a lot of money involved.”

Wagner said he has seen that pressure turn into pain for a number of his clients.

“For instance, on a hip implant. They are designed to last 15 to 20 years. We were receiving failures from our clients of 18 months to two years, to three years after the product was implanted,” he said. “That is a huge impact on their well-being.”

Wagner feels the current practice of relying on the industry for self-regulation isn't working.

“We see there is strong pressure within the companies to say their failure rate is low … and to show that it’s not their product, just an incidental occurrence.”

“They don’t want to be reporting a whole lot of failure rates that may impact their economic relations that sit in the background, which really creates conflicts of interest that are a concern,” he added.

A recent study also found Canadian doctors are reluctant to report medical device adverse events.

Dr. Urbach said Canada’s medical community still has a lot to learn about the nature of this newly identified high rate of medical device recalls and how to track medical devises to spot problems like failing batteries or fracturing implants quickly before more patients are harmed.

“We don’t yet understand what sort of devices are most often subject to these recalls, and what the reasons are for the recalls . . . and what the consequences are,” he said. “If we take the mindset that we can’t be assured 100 per cent of their safety, then we have to be constantly vigilant.”

Patients can themselves report adverse events or side effects from medical devices -- but most aren't aware of this.

Health Canada has a website for reporting medical device-related complaints.

Some doctors advise patients to ask about what medical devices are being implanted in their bodies. Doctors can supply the brand and model number.

While this information is in a patient’s medical file, it's advisable they also keep a copy in the event there are issues with a device.

With files from CTV’s medical affairs specialist Avis Favaro and Elizabeth St. Philip