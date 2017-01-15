

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 17-year-old from New Brunswick with terminal brain cancer is asking others to help complete her bucket list.

Rebecca Schofield launched a campaign in December encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness in her honour, with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

“Since so many people want to help with my bucket list, Dad and I have masterminded a plan that will allow anyone to help with my bucket list,” she wrote on Facebook. “No matter who you are, if you see this message, please do an act of kindness for someone else.”

“I want them to take the focus away from all the bad things that happen in this world and I want them to realize that this life is a gift and you have to cherish every moment that you get,” Schofield told CTV News.

People around the world have been fulfilling Schofield’s wish one kind act at a time. Some have donated blood or shovelled a neighbour’s driveway. Others have done more extravagant acts of kindness. For example, a man in Moncton donated $400 to a family facing a difficult time after a house fire.

Art and songs have been dedicated to the inspirational teen and she has even received an award from her local Rotary Club for her selflessness.

Rebecca Schofield’s mother, Anne Schofield, couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“I’ve always thought I had a pretty cool kid,” she said. “Now I get to share her with everybody. I think it’s heartwarming to see that the people’s kindness is coming out.”

The online campaign has reached over two million people and continues to grow.

“That’s insane,” said Schofield. “All I’m doing is just encouraging people open their hearts and be better humans.”

Schofield says she's hoping her message will continue to spread happiness. "The more kindness in the world the better.”

With a report from CTV National News medical specialist Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip