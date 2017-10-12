Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been restored following a suspension amid her outspoken criticism of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan reported that her account had been suspended late Wednesday in an Instagram post. “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” McGowan wrote in the post. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”

McGowan also shared a screenshot of the suspension message from Twitter. “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” the message read. “While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending direct messages to your followers – no tweets, retweets, or likes.” The message said it would restore the account to full functionality in 12 hours.

Twitter addressed the suspension in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon. The verified Twitter Safety account explained that one of McGowan’s tweets “included a private phone number, which violates our terms of service.” Twitter says the tweet has been removed and that McGowan’s account has been restored.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power,” Twitter Safety tweeted. “We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”

McGowan has been extremely vocal on social media as a flurry of sexual harassment allegations surfaced against Weinstein over the last week. McGowan’s angry tweets have targeted not only Weinstein, but several other male Hollywood figures, including Ben Affleck, whom she claims knew about Weinstein’s conduct but stayed silent for decades.

Affleck has not responded to her allegations.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 over an incident at a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, The New York Times has reported. The actress also stated last year that she had been raped by a studio boss, but she did not provide a name.

McGowan’s suspension prompted a deluge of angry tweets from celebrities and others who demanded Twitter restore her account immediately.

Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 12, 2017

Suspend @rosemcgowan, @Twitter, but @realDonaldTrump’ll be on here tomorrow morning slathered in threats & bile? Yeah. Fix that quick. https://t.co/Xznc9OgDvR — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 12, 2017

If anyone finds out what Rose McGowan tweeted that got her account locked, we should ALL tweet the same thing. Can’t suspend 1000s of users. — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) October 12, 2017

FREE ROSE MCGOWAN — mike in birdland (@bklynmike3) October 12, 2017

Many accused Twitter of enforcing a harmful double standard of silencing someone who advocates against sexual violence while providing others with a platform to spread sexist or racist views.

And now THIS? You allow Twitter freedom to our president but you silence a woman speaking out about sexual harassment? @rosemcgowan — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 12, 2017

Rose McGowan attacks sexual harassers. Gets suspended.



Richard Spencer attacks minorities. Gets blue checkmark. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 12, 2017

If you don't think sexism is a rampant problem, look at what twitter did to Rose McGowan. Suspended her for speaking out. — Brittany��Sneers (@Bluepurplerain) October 12, 2017

So let me get this straight: Rose McGowan gets suspended but @twitter is fine with neo-nazis continuing to hate mob? https://t.co/NGL16mm3ZQ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 12, 2017

Twitter lets abusive racists & bigots run rampant but suspends Rose McGowan for calling out a sexual predator & his protectors. #LetHerSpeak — Chris Staiti (@realStaiti) October 12, 2017

Rose McGowan's Twitter account suspended. Abusive men? Fine. Trolls? Fine. Nazis? Let 'em rant. Serial abusers and harassers? Cooooool — Kevin Hoff'o'Lantern (@KevinHoffman) October 12, 2017

McGowan has repeatedly accused other Hollywood figures of turning a blind eye to Weinstein’s conduct, tweeting messages such as “YOU ALL KNEW” and “You cannot sweep this under the rug.” She has also offered her support to other alleged Weinstein victims, including actress Asia Argento.

.@asiaargento directing/re-enacting her own assault.We have been speaking out all along, the elites were just too greedy to care. https://t.co/tEVfPzzQ8a — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Twitter said Thursday it will be more clear about its policies and decisions in the future.