

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Gord Downie, the legendary front man of the Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53.

In a statement posted online, the band confirmed that Downie died “with his beloved children and family close by” on Tuesday night.

The beloved Canadian musician was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, in December 2015. He leaves behind four children.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips,” the statement said.

Known for his distinctive voice and poetic lyrics, Downie has been a fixture on the Canadian music scene since “The Hip,” as his band is lovingly called by their fans, formed while they were in high school in 1984 in Kingston, Ont. They released their first self-titled EP three years later, in 1987.

For more than 30 years, the singer-songwriter wrote countless hits such as, “Bobcaygeon,” “Ahead By a Century,” “Courage,” and “New Orleans is Sinking.”

With more than a dozen Tragically Hip studio albums, and several other solo projects, Downie was considered one of the Canada’s most revered singer-songwriters.

In 2005, The Hip was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards Show in Winnipeg, cementing the band’s place in this country’s music history.

Although they never reached the same level of fame in the U.S. or elsewhere, the musicians were repeatedly honoured at home with 16 Juno Awards, a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame and a dedicated postage stamp with their image on it.

