

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The death of the Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has prompted an outpouring of condolences and celebration of his musical legacy from fellow artists, politicians, and luminaries in Canada and around the world.

The legendary 53-year-old singer-songwriter died Tuesday night “with his beloved children and family close by,” according to a family statement posted to the Hip’s website early Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted in both official languages “There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend.”Trudeau added that “Canada’s identity and culture are richer for Gord Downie’s work.”

The prime minister eulogized Downie in an emotional public address, referring to him as “Our buddy Gord.” He praised his love of Canada and dedication to repairing ties with Indigenous communities in his later years.

“This is something that I have certainly drawn inspiration and strength from, and we are less as a country without Gord Downie in it,” Trudeau said.

There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

Canadian country music artist George Canyon praised Downie’s “legendary music” tweeting that his heart goes out to his friends and family.

Very saddened to hear the passing of Gord Downie.

He leaves an incredible legacy of music. My heart goes out to his family and his fans. — George Canyon (@georgecanyon) October 18, 2017

Actor Mike Smith, known for playing Bubbles on the mockumentary series The Trailer Park Boys, reflected on collaborating with Downie in the music video for “The Darkest One.”

Such great memories filming this.



"Off to a time and place now lost on our imagination" https://t.co/ALG1Xi82li — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 18, 2017

Federal Heritage Minister Melanie Joly called Downie “one of our greatest Canadian icons.”

Gord Downie, you are and will always be one of our greatest Canadian icons. Your musical legacy and strong advocacy will always live on. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 18, 2017

Toronto Mayor John Tory took to Twitter to call for the “Toronto sign” in front of city hall to be lit in red and white in honour of Downie. A tweet from the official City of Toronto account confirmed the sign will be dimmed at 11 p.m. in the singer’s memory.

I've asked that the Toronto sign be lit in red & white today to honour Gord Downie. The sign will be dimmed tonight at 11 p.m. to mourn this great Canadian. #TragicallyHip — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Doug Gilmour said he was “heartbroken” by news of Dowie’s death.

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) October 18, 2017

Singer-songwriter k.d. lang tweeted a message of condolence with a clasped hands emoticon.