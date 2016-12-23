

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after she reportedly suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles, the actress’ brother says.

Todd Fisher told the Associated Press that his sister, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” films, was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a hospital in Los Angeles Friday afternoon. He did not confirm exactly what caused the actress to be rushed to hospital.

Fisher told the Associated Pressa lot of information that has surfaced has been speculation.

"We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves."

Fisher, 60, reportedly suffered a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to L.A., according to TMZ.

CTV News reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department to confirm the reports. In response, LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said emergency officials responded to a patient in cardiac attest on an inbound flight at 12:11 p.m. local time on Friday. Paramedics provided “advanced life support” and “aggressively treated” the patient on the way to local hospital, Scott said.

However, LAFD would not confirm the identity of the victim.

Concerns quickly poured in online for the actress.

