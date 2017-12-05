

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Five years after country music star Randy Travis was arrested for a DWI, the Texas Department of Public Safety has released police dashcam video showing him naked and ranting in police custody after a lengthy court battle over its release.

The Grammy Award-winner was arrested for intoxication while driving after he crashed his Pontiac Trans Am near Tioga, Tex. in August 2012. His blood alcohol sample was nearly twice the legal limit, according to police troopers.

The country music star pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in January 2013 and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Travis’ family fought a long legal battle to prevent the footage from being disclosed to the public after news organizations filed freedom of information requests for its release. The case went all the way to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately denied Travis’ appeal.

In September, the musician filed a federal lawsuit in Texas arguing the video shouldn’t be released over health record privacy concerns. A federal judge denied that request on Thursday and the video, with redacted portions, was released on Monday.

The footage shows Travis unclothed as he’s being arrested and taken into police custody. On the way to the Grayson County Jail, the musician can be seen sitting in the front passenger seat of the police car as he rants and swears at one of the officers.

In the lawsuit, Travis’ team said the video was “highly embarrassing” and “inappropriate” to release because the singer could no longer speak clearly to defend himself after suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2013.

A publicist for Travis issued a statement about the video’s release on Monday.

“Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character. He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash,” the statement read. “Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening.”

The country superstar’s legal team will be back in court for another lawsuit against the State of Texas in relation to the violation of his civil rights, the statement said.

With files from The Associated Press