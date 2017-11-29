

The Canadian Press





An executive producer for several Vancouver-shot superhero shows has been fired following a "thorough investigation" into allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Warner Bros. Television Group says it has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment, effective immediately, and is "committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Kreisberg had been suspended from his work on "Arrow," "Supergirl," "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow" amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching made by 19 former and current employees.

The accusations were first reported by Variety, which did not identify the 15 women and four men who said they feared retaliation if they went public.

Kreisberg responded by telling Variety: "I have made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek."

Warner Bros. says writer-producer Greg Berlanti will now assume additional responsibilities on both "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

"We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio's decision," added Berlanti Productions, which is also behind the shows.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues -- coworkers, crew and staff alike."

Canadian "Arrow" star Stephen Amell previously offered to help with the investigation into Kreisberg's alleged conduct "in any way, shape or form."

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Nov. 13, Amell said he had also offered his support to the "Arrow" cast and crew.

"If anyone ever feels anything less than 100 per cent safe or anyone feels as though they aren't allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are ... I'll stand right beside them, right behind them," said the Toronto native, who starred in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows."

"I also think that in situations like this, if you're not an active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem, period."