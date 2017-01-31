Nintendo's third quarter profit jumps on Pokemon game sales
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, journalists wait outside the venue for the presentation of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo. (AP / Koji Sasahara, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:33AM EST
TOKYO -- Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. is reporting third quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier on healthy sales of Pokemon game software.
Nintendo, which makes Super Mario games and will start selling the Switch console March 3, reported Tuesday a better-than-expected October-December profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million), up from 29.1 billion yen in the same period of 2015.
Kyoto-based Nintendo raised its full year profit forecast to 90 billion yen ($792 million) from an earlier 50 billion yen ($440 million).
That would mark a more than five-fold increase from what it earned the previous fiscal year.
It kept its sales forecast unchanged at 470 billion yen ($4.1 billion). Nintendo's quarterly sales slipped 21 per cent to 174.3 billion yen ($1.5 billion).