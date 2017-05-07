Nicki Minaj offers to pay education expenses for straight-A fans on Twitter
In this file photo, Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Nicki Minaj has agreed to pay education expenses for dozens of fans, in a sudden outpouring of generosity that played out on Twitter Saturday night.
The singer made the offer during a Twitter chat to promote another contest, after a follower jokingly asked if she had enough money to cover his tuition. "Show me straight As that I can verify with your school and I'll pay it," Minaj tweeted back. "Who wants to join THAT contest? Dead serious. Should I set it up?"
@NICKIMINAJ Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj— CJ ���� (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017
Minaj's offer triggered a wave of responses from young people citing their various financial woes. Some shared photos of their high school marks, while others in post-secondary school touted their 4.0 GPA (the equivalent of an A) in their pleas for help.
"If you give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she told followers.
If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Minaj instructed more than two dozen users to contact her with their marks and bank info so she could cover some of their expenses. In addition to helping students with tuition, she agreed to pay for other student-related expenses such as text books, loans and, in one case, a camera for an audio-visual program. Expenses ranged from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Ok I'll pay it. Send info https://t.co/xNpkMOSfEt— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Got u https://t.co/TMlEx5H5Gk— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Got ya https://t.co/5wXqgLE7ui— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info �� https://t.co/89EFndrFZu— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Minaj wrapped up the giveaway at 1 a.m. ET, saying: "Let me make those payments tomorrow then see if I have any money left. I'll do some more in a month or two."
Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left��. I'll do some more in a month or 2. ����������������������— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017