Nicki Minaj has agreed to pay education expenses for dozens of fans, in a sudden outpouring of generosity that played out on Twitter Saturday night.

The singer made the offer during a Twitter chat to promote another contest, after a follower jokingly asked if she had enough money to cover his tuition. "Show me straight As that I can verify with your school and I'll pay it," Minaj tweeted back. "Who wants to join THAT contest? Dead serious. Should I set it up?"

Minaj's offer triggered a wave of responses from young people citing their various financial woes. Some shared photos of their high school marks, while others in post-secondary school touted their 4.0 GPA (the equivalent of an A) in their pleas for help.

"If you give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she told followers.

Minaj instructed more than two dozen users to contact her with their marks and bank info so she could cover some of their expenses. In addition to helping students with tuition, she agreed to pay for other student-related expenses such as text books, loans and, in one case, a camera for an audio-visual program. Expenses ranged from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

Minaj wrapped up the giveaway at 1 a.m. ET, saying: "Let me make those payments tomorrow then see if I have any money left. I'll do some more in a month or two."