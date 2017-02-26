

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ryan Gosling was stealing the spotlight years before the Oscar-nominated film “La La Land” hit theatres.

The former child star used to brush up on his dance moves at Elite Dance Studios in Cornwall, Ont. under the watchful eye of instructor Gail MacMurray. Now, the 36-year-old Hollywood actor is nominated for his leading role in the hit musical romantic comedy-drama, “La La Land.”

According to MacMurray, there was never a doubt in her mind that Gosling was destined for the silver screen.

“He was very talented at singing, he played every instrument, he just needed the professionalism for his dance career, and that’s where I became a part of his life,” MacMurray told CTV News Channel.

Wearing a vibrant selection of matching outfits, Gosling can be seen in old dance-competition videos centering groups of girls as he slides and shimmies his way through the songs.

His career started on the children’s show “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” alongside other Hollywood A-listers like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, before moving on to television shows like “Goosebumps” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Gosling’s break-out role came in 2004 when he starred in the hit romantic-drama “The Notebook” alongside Rachel McAdams.

“He was the nicest young man you could meet,” said MacMurray. “He was humble, which he still is, and very caring.”

MacMurray claims she was the one who told Gosling’s parents to find him an agent after seeing how much raw talent and charisma he had.

“I knew when I was teaching him that he was very talented in all aspects,” she said. “I knew that he would eventually make it to where he is.”

His latest critically acclaimed film, co-starring Emma Stone, won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in January. Gosling also picked up the award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy.

He was previously nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in the film “Half Nelson.”

“Ryan deserves every bit of this, he’s worked really hard,” said MacMurray. “I just want to wish him the very best of luck.”