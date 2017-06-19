

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie is among 29 people being honoured today by the Governor General today for their work in raising awareness of indigenous issues.

Downie is being inducted as a member of the Order of Canada in a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

The singer and social activist is being recognized for his efforts to bring attention to the history of residential schools and in the advancement of reconciliation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony.

Indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle is being named an officer of the order.

Downie's band mates, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair have also been named to the order and are to receive their citations at a later date.