Canadians watching the Oscar race this year have been preoccupied with questions about Ryan Gosling and "La La Land," according to Google's latest search data.

The search engine provider has released a slew of data on Oscar-related trends, which show there is strong interest in Best Picture nominees "La La Land," "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures" and “Manchester By The Sea."

Gosling was the second-most-searched nominee for Best Actor, behind Casey Affleck in "Manchester By The Sea." A lot of the top Oscar-related questions also involved Gosling.

Many asked Google if Gosling actually plays the piano in "La La Land" (he does), while others wanted to know who he is married to (Eva Mendes, since 2011), and whether he is Canadian (he is).

Katharine Hepburn was the answer to the most-asked question on Google: "Who has won the most Oscars?"

Emma Stone was the most-searched nominee for Best Actress, while Lucas Hedges ("Manchester By The Sea") and Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures") were the most-searched nominees in the supporting categories.

Overall, Google says interest in the Oscars is highest in B.C. and Ontario.

Below are the most-searched nominees by category.

Best Picture:

"Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Manchester By The Sea" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge” "Moonlight" "Arrival" "Hell or High Water" "Lion"

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, "Manchester By The Sea" Ryan Gosling, "La La Land" Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Denzel Washington, "Fences" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Best Actress:

Emma Stone, "La La Land" Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Best Supporting Actor:

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester By The Sea" Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals" Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight" Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water" Dev Patel, "Lion"

Best Supporting Actress: