Ellen Page says she felt 'violated' by Brett Ratner, alleges he outed her
Actress Ellen Page attends the TrevorLIVE Benefit at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Monday, June 16, 2014. (Greg Allen / Invision)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 2:37PM EST
TORONTO -- Canadian actress Ellen Page is alleging filmmaker Brett Ratner made her feel "violated" with comments about her sexuality and outed her without her consent.
In a posting on Facebook, (warning graphic content) Page alleges Ratner once suggested to a woman standing next to her that she have sex with her "to make her realize she's gay."
Page says it happened when she was 18, during a pre-production meeting with the cast and crew of 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand," which Ratner directed.
The Oscar-nominated "Juno" star writes that she had "not yet come out to myself."
It was in 2014 that the Halifax native publicly came out as gay during a speech delivered at a human rights conference.
Page says Ratner had no regard for her well-being and left her with "long standing feelings of shame."
Ratner is facing several allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct, including from Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, which he has denied.
A representative for Ratner could not be immediately reached for comment about Page's statement.
Page also says in her post that she considers making a film with Woody Allen "the biggest regret of my career."
"I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake," she wrote.
Allen has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow by his ex-partner Mia Farrow. He was investigated for the alleged molestation, but was never charged. He has consistently denied the abuse allegation.
-- With files from The Associated Press