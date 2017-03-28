

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dutch fans of Drake shouted obscenities and exhibited crude gestures aimed at the hip hop star after he cancelled a concert in Amsterdam for the third time in three months.

Numerous videos uploaded to social media on Thursday evening show the large crowd inside the Zippo Dome react in anger in the moments after a woman came on stage to share the bad news. According to the spokesperson, Drake was feeling ill and was under doctor’s orders not to perform.

The woman explained to the disappointed audience that their tickets would be valid at another Drake show scheduled for March 29 in the city. Despite the planned makeup concert, videos show fans booing and yelling vulgarities directed at the Canadian superstar.

#PressPlay: #Drake cancelled his #Amsterdam show because he wasn't feeling well and his fans were not happy pic.twitter.com/eaqeeabMwh — The Daily 411 (@TheRealDaily411) March 27, 2017