

CTVNews.ca Staff





A First Nation youth group outing ended in tragedy when two vehicles collided on a rural Ontario road, killing two young girls and one driver.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont., located about 94 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

A car driven by a 21-year-old man from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation was travelling north on Highway 6 when it crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound passenger van carrying a group of young people from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation.

As a result of the impact, the van rolled and landed in a ditch.

The driver of the car, along with a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in the van, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the van and his remaining young passengers survived the crash but some of them sustained serious injuries.

Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme told reporters Thursday that a youth group was returning home from a laser tag outing in Hamilton, Ont., when the crash occurred.

The youth were travelling in two separate vans, he said. The second van was not involved in the collision.

Laforme said the elementary school on the First Nation will be closed Thursday. Counsellors are attending the local community centre, which is open to anyone who needs to talk.

“We are trying to support each other,” Laforme said, adding that Mississaugas of the New Credit is a very close-knit community.

“They are all our children,” he said.

Police have not released the identities of the victims, pending notification of next of kin. Laforme said he wanted to give families time to grieve before revealing more information about the girls who died.