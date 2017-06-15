

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A woman who broke up with her fiance after a fight over wedding expenses can keep the engagement ring, a Halifax adjudicator has ruled.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

Devin Sherrington had sued his would-be bride, Lauren Arbuckle, in small claims court for the 3.25-carat diamond ring, worth as much as $19,000.

Sherrington, a personal trainer, and Arbuckle, a hairstylist and make-up artist, had planned to marry in 2016. But he postponed the wedding amid arguments over its cost, small claims adjudicator Gregg Knudsen said in a written ruling released Wednesday.

"Mr. Sherrington testified that the wedding budget was becoming a very contentious issue. He sought to err on the less expensive side while Ms. Arbuckle preferred a more lavish affair. As a result of the disagreement and the strain it was having on their relationship, Mr. Sherrington suggested they postpone the wedding," said Knudsen.

"Ms. Arbuckle did not agree with that idea at all."

Arbuckle -- who texts showed had originally wanted to elope but Sherrington wanted "a party" -- then ended the relationship altogether, Knudsen said.

Knudsen said it wasn't Arbuckle who broke the engagement -- and that was the key issue in deciding who keeps the ring.

"I find the postponement was an indefinite postponement, sufficient to treat the engagement as over. Ms. Arbuckle may have ended the relationship but Mr. Sherrington ended the engagement," said Knudsen.

"It is the conditional aspect of the gift, the marriage or the intent to marry, which is the critical issue. The determination of the entitlement to the engagement ring is based upon who broke off the engagement and who didn't."

In the end, Knudsen said text messages exchanged by the two showed Sherrington had told Arbuckle she could keep the ring anyway.

The adjudicator did, however, order Arbuckle to pay Sherrington $2,914 for her share of a trip to Mexico they had taken together.

The battle over the ring may ultimately be moot: Arbuckle has filed for bankruptcy, so the ring is in the possession of the trustee in bankruptcy.