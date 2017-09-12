Woman's torso found in Lake Ontario: police
Police investigating after the torso of a female was found at the Oshawa Harbour on September 11, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 10:38AM EDT
Police say a woman's torso has been found in Lake Ontario east of Toronto.
Durham Region police say the remains were found by a fisherman near the Oshawa Harbour around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
They say homicide detectives are investigating.
Police say the coroner's office has conducted a preliminary examination at the scene and found signs of trauma.
An autopsy is scheduled today to determine the cause of death.
