

The Canadian Press





COQUITLAM, B.C. -- RCMP are looking for the driver of a mobility scooter in Coquitlam, B.C., after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Mounties say an 86-year-old woman was bumped by a man driving an electric scooter at the corner of an intersection on Sept. 15.

The woman fell and was declared dead in hospital.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the incident appears to be a "tragic accident with no criminal intent" but police need to talk to the scooter operator.

The driver is described as a white man about 40 to 50 years old, with a full head of grey hair, average build and possibly slurred speech.

The scooter is either silver or grey with no basket on the front, and police are asking anyone with information to call the detachment.