Woman charged after intimate images shared of long-term care residents
Five employees at Pioneer Manor were fired in June for exchanging Snapchat photos of residents.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1:03PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. -- A former staff member at a northern Ontario long-term care home is facing a criminal charge after allegedly distributing intimate images of numerous residents without their consent.
City officials say the alleged incidents came to light last month when a staff member at Pioneer Manor in Sudbury, Ont., came forward with allegations that five fellow employees were using Snapchat to share images of people living in the home.
The city says there were 10 alleged victims whose pictures were taken and shared without their knowledge.
The five staff members were fired and Sudbury police took over the investigation.
On Wednesday, they announced that a 35-year-old woman is now facing one count of distributing images without consent.
No charges were laid against the other four employees.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. firefighters brace for lightning, wind
- 'Discrepancies' over why no video in alleged guards' attack on inmate:investigation
- Defence wants conviction quashed for woman convicted of hiding infant remains
- Appeal Court axes mandatory one-year minimum for internet child luring
- Halifax mayor opposes plan to remove Cornwallis statue from park