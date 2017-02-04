

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver residents are digging themselves out after another hefty dumping of snow. The city’s latest blast of winter weather followed a warning from Environment Canada calling for as much as 20 centimetres by Saturday.

Moist maritime air moving inland from the west coast of Vancouver Island pushed away a colder arctic system on Friday evening, causing heavy snowfall over the inner South Coast.

Environment Canada lifted its snowfall warning at 10:58 a.m. PST.

Snowplows were forced to make multiple passes overnight to keep roadways clear. But snow, slush, and ice snarled morning traffic on Saturday along a number of the city’s major routes.

Environment Canada continues to warn motorists to adjust their driving habits with the changing conditions.

The snowfall also cut power to approximately 23,000 homes in the Lower Mainland, Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, and North Vancouver Island regions. BC Hydro says crews are working to restore power to customers, but response times have been hampered by extremely poor road conditions.

Translink says delays continue on most major bus routes due to icy road conditions. Commuters are advised to dress warmly in anticipation of longer travel times.

Municipal officials said crews started brining and salting main roads in Vancouver four or five days ago in anticipation of this snowfall. However, many drivers and public transit riders said the city was once again caught off guard by an onslaught of winter weather.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is calling on residents to be patient as crews work to clear the streets.

“There will always be a delay,” he told CTV Vancouver on Friday. “It takes some time when the snow starts to hit and starts to accumulate for not only the salt to melt it, but the mechanical action of the vehicles driving over it to mix it up and (allow) it to melt.”

Environment Canada says most of the Metro Vancouver region will see an additional two to four centimetres of snowfall Saturday afternoon and again Saturday evening.