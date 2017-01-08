

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents in Atlantic Canada were left shovelling out after a winter storm wreaked havoc on the East Coast this weekend.

A low pressure system moving south over Nova Scotia carried a winter storm over the Atlantic Provinces Saturday night. Environment Canada reported that it dumped as much 35cm of snow on parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I, while southeastern New Brunswick got about 25 cm.

The winter storm warning has lifted for New Brunswick, P.E.I and Nova Scotia but remains in effect for northern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada said snow will continue overnight, stating that “heavy snowfall with blowing snow” is expected.

Elsewhere in the country, between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected in southwestern Ontario.

A smog warning remains in effect for Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday and urged residents to limit their use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves.

They also warned that exposure to smog can be dangerous to children with asthma and those with respiratory issues and heart disease. Anyone suffering from those ailments is advised to avoid intense physical activity outdoors while the warning is in effect.

Meanwhile, parts of B.C. can expect considerable snowfall, with up to 15 cm in the forecast for Metro Vancouver by Monday morning.