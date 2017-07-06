

The Canadian Press





100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. -- A wildfire in B.C.'s Cariboo region west of 100 Mile House is rapidly expanding.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is an estimated 380-hectares in size, having more than doubled in size within three hours.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre says a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and an evacuee reception centre has been set up at a local curling rink.

The wildfire service says the blaze started near a forest service road and the cause is under investigation.

Sixty firefighters, plus local fire departments, are battling the blaze with support of helicopters and other heavy equipment.

The service says water bombers are reloading from Watson Lake and anyone using the lake is asked to give the aircraft enough space to operate safely.