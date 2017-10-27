Wildfire in southwestern Alberta being held; evacuation order being lifted
A wildfire burns near the town of Stavely, Alta. in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Wendy Cochlan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 12:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 3:19PM EDT
NANTON, Alta. -- A mandatory evacuation order for residents in southwestern Alberta has been lifted.
Alberta Emergency Alert says the Chimney Rock Fire in the Municipal District of Ranchland, southwest of Calgary, is being held so residents no longer have to be out of their homes.
But the agency warns travellers and residents that heavy smoke may remain along Highway 22 in the area affected by the fire, causing decreased visibility.
It says any persons having trouble breathing due to the smoke should seek immediate medical assistance.
The blaze started Wednesday and high winds helped it spread, destroying 15 square kilometres.
No buildings were damaged or destroyed.
