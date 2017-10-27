

The Canadian Press





NANTON, Alta. -- A mandatory evacuation order for residents in southwestern Alberta has been lifted.

Alberta Emergency Alert says the Chimney Rock Fire in the Municipal District of Ranchland, southwest of Calgary, is being held so residents no longer have to be out of their homes.

But the agency warns travellers and residents that heavy smoke may remain along Highway 22 in the area affected by the fire, causing decreased visibility.

It says any persons having trouble breathing due to the smoke should seek immediate medical assistance.

The blaze started Wednesday and high winds helped it spread, destroying 15 square kilometres.

No buildings were damaged or destroyed.