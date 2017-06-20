

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Muslims across the world observe Ramadan, a 30-day period of fasting, a Montreal woman is making sure no one in her community goes hungry, no matter their beliefs.

Sabariah Hussein, 70, cooks for up to 300 people a day on stoves in her apartment. A team of volunteers helps her feed the homeless, refugees, or anyone who wants a hot meal.

She cooks the massive meals five days each week during Ramadan. On the other two days, she rests.

The reason for her charity is simple: feeding others brings Hussein joy.

“This is the happiness of my life, to see the smiles on people’s faces,” she told CTV News. “Never mind religion or race, I'm there for them.”

Her Montreal apartment is filled with the aroma of rich spices. Curries, chicken patties and stews are cooked fresh every day.

Hussein says her acts of culinary compassion originate from her mother, who she says would cook for up to 1,000 people free of charge.

“So I was always as a little kid, I was chasing her around, to do this, to do that,” she said.

Hussein grew up in Malaysia but moved to Canada 30 years ago. She’s since drawn a team of volunteers from across Montreal to help her cook.

Volunteer Mohamed Elkhodiry says he’s learned a thing or two from Hussein.

“I used to love cooking before I came here, but then you rediscover cooking. She’s amazing,” he said.

Outside cooking, Hussein also helps run a women’s shelter in Montreal. Her charitable spirit landed her the chance to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

Hussein says she’s nowhere close to hanging up her apron yet. But, when the time comes, she says she hopes the next generation will carry on her legacy.

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee