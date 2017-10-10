U.S. President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, and his current one, Melania, have become embroiled in a spat over the title of first lady.

Ivana Trump sparked the war of words in an interview with ABC News, during which she jokingly suggested she was the first lady because she was Trump’s first wife.

“I have a direct number to the White House, but I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that,” she said in the interview. “Because I’m basically first Trump wife, okay? I’m first lady, okay?”

First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson fired back at Ivana in a statement, calling her comments “attention-seeking and self-serving noise” from an “ex.”

“Mrs. Trump is honoured by her role as First Lady of the United States,” the statement said. “She plans to use her title to help children, not sell books.”

Ivana made the remark while discussing her new book, “Raising Trump,” in which she describes raising Trump’s three eldest children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

The feud between Trump’s first and third wives (he was also married to Marla Maples for five years) set off a flurry of chatter on social media, where many compared the situation to a reality TV show.

watching melania feud w ivana pic.twitter.com/yjaVJh0O0p — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 9, 2017

Q: If Melania and Ivana had a verbal catfight, would anyone understand what they're saying? — Triple B (@Brooke415) October 9, 2017

I think @IvankaTrump is playing the @FLOTUS role effectively- Ivana and Melania Trump can tussle it out all they want, don't matter! — Middlejoint (@sirjkobby) October 10, 2017

Ivana is playing Melania like a fine-tuned violin. Knew exactly what to say. Now bring on the Dynasty fight through the West Wing! :D — Sheryl Nantus (@SherylNantus) October 10, 2017

On this episode of Keeping Up With The Trumpdashians:

Ivana says she's 1st Lady.

Melania has a meltdown.

Ivanka says.. #meow#TrumpsterFire pic.twitter.com/PNjCB9g7as — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 10, 2017

Donald and Ivana Trump were married for 15 years before splitting over Trump’s affair with model Marla Maples. Trump divorced Ivana in 1992 and married Maples the following year, shortly after she gave birth to his fourth child, Tiffany. Trump and Maples split in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

Donald married Melania Trump in 2005, a year before she gave birth to his youngest son, Barron.