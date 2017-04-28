

CTVNews.ca Staff





A contractor who found a safe during the demolition of a destroyed restaurant in Saskatoon says he wants to find out what’s inside the mysterious box.

On Thursday, demolition crews spent the day knocking down what was left of the Bonanza Steakhouse.

The eatery, a neighbourhood staple, was destroyed in a fire in February. As crews tore apart the building on Thursday, contractor Ryan Schwab came across the safe and now wants to know what’s inside. The opening for the safe was destroyed in the demolition but Schwab said he is committed to getting it open.

“We’ve got a couple guys on the line that may be able to open it up, they say,” said Schwab. “I want to get it restored so I can use it.”

Bonanza’s owner has known about the presence of the safe for the 21 years that he owned the building, but he never thought to open it up to see what’s inside, CTV Saskatoon reported.

The contractor said that if he doesn’t show up to work next week, it’ll be a hint that he discovered gold nuggets inside the safe.

With a report by CTV Saskatoon’s Laura Woodward