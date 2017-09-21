Waterton Lakes National Park reopens to public, but wildfire still active
WATERTON, Alta. - Parks Canada has reopened the townsite in Waterton Lakes National Park to the public, but advises that all other areas in the park remain closed.
The powerful fire that shut down the park and forced everyone out almost two weeks ago has been held for several days and remains at about 380 square kilometres.
Residents, business owners and lease holders were allowed to return to the town on Tuesday to clean up ash and debris.
Parks Canada is urging visitors to come with basic supplies as not all businesses may be open.
A trail that loops around the town site is open, as are some picnic and day-use areas, including at Cameron Falls, which is a focal point in the village.
Camping at the in-town campsite is not yet permitted.
