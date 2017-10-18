

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several students have been suspended after a violent brawl near an Ottawa high school on Monday.

Video shared on social media shows several students throwing punches in a park near St. Pius X Catholic high school, while dozens more looked on and recorded the fight on their cellphones.

In the video, one student can be seen wielding a screwdriver. The Ottawa Catholic School Board said it’s investigating the incident.

“We expect there could be 5-8 suspensions in total,” the school board told CTV Ottawa in a statement. “Progressive discipline steps will also be considered for students not directly involved.”

The school board also confirmed that it appears one of the students had a screwdriver during the brawl, “but did not use it to cause injury.”

The parents of all students involved in the brawl have been notified, the school board said.

With a report from CTV Ottawa's Matt Skube