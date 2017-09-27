Victoria Cross won by Canadian Second World War hero sold to U.K. buyer
File - Maj. David Currie was awarded the Commonwealth's highest medal for his service in 1944 at a brutal battle during the Normandy campaign in France.
A Victoria Cross and other medals awarded to one of Canada's Second World War heroes have been sold to a buyer in the United Kingdom for $660,000.
Maj. David Currie was awarded the Commonwealth's highest medal for his service in 1944 at a brutal battle during the Normandy campaign in France.
A spokeswoman for DNW Auctions says Currie's widow, Isabel, sold her late husband's medals to a Canadian buyer in 1989.
She says the man, who doesn't wish to be named, decided to sell the set of medals at the U.K. auction.
Currie, who grew up in Saskatchewan, later served as sergeant-of-arms of the House of Commons.
The citation for his Victoria Cross says the success of his unit during the battle was due to his coolness, inspired leadership, courage and complete disregard for his personal safety.
