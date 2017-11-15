

The Canadian Press





ST. LAURENT, Man. - Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a member of the force on Tuesday evening and stole the officer's sidearm and police van.

RCMP say the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 6 near the community of St. Laurent, northwest of Winnipeg.

The stolen police vehicle is a white Ford E-150 Econoline van, which has no exterior police markings, but does have police lights and sirens embedded within the vehicle.

The male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The RCMP says anyone who sees the van in the Interlake area should call 911 immediately and not approach the vehicle.

There was no immediate information on whether the officer was injured in the assault.