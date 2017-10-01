

The Canadian Press





GOOSE BAY, N.L. -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a California-bound airliner operated by Air France was forced to land in Labrador due to engine troubles.

Air France says the plane was diverted to Goose Bay Saturday afternoon after one of its engines was seriously damaged part way through the flight from Paris to Los Angeles.

The airline says it has arranged for two flights to carry the 497 passengers on board the diverted plane to their destination Sunday.

Passengers were stuck inside the damaged aircraft for hours on Saturday while officials at the small airport attended to scene.

Social media users posted photos and videos of the plane flying through the clouds with a shredded engine.

The TSB says it is sending investigators to look into the incident.