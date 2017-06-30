

CTVNews.ca Staff





After Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, a lot of Americans vowed to move to Canada. But a South Carolina couple is actually going ahead and doing it.

Heather and Robin Vargas are packing up their belongings and travelling more than 2,600 kilometres to a new home in Halifax in December.

Heather told CTV News Channel she and her husband began making plans to leave the day after Trump won. They began with reading up on the logistics of emigrating, then started reading about what Canada and Canadians are like.

“We did more research into Canada as a whole and we quickly fell in love with the country,” Vargas told CTV from Charleston, S.C.

The couple decided that Canadians’ values aligned with their own, unlike those of President Trump, his administration and his supporters.

“You hear the headlines every single day. It feels like we’re not really living in reality; it’s more like a reality TV show,” she said.

“So we would just like to have a better quality of life and we’re a little afraid for the future, and we thought we could find that in Canada.”

While admitting that “all of Canada seems pretty amazing,” Vargas said she and her husband chose Halifax because they love the East Coast and thought that city would be most similar to Charleston.

After visiting Halifax and meeting a few of the locals last spring, they decided the move would be right for them.

“You guys, with the stereotype that Canadians are super-nice? A hundred per cent factual. You’ve all been amazing,” she said.

Vargas also has been led to believe that the winters in Halifax are “mild,” and says that was a factor in their decision too. (The city sees average winter temperatures of only minus 5 degrees Celsius, but it also enjoys some of the most precipitation in Canada.)

While the couple still haven’t found jobs in Halifax, they have several months to go. They already have an apartment picked out, and offers from several residents to help with moving and to show them around the city.

On top of that, they have the phone numbers of people who want to take them out for beers.

“I’m holding everyone to those beer offers,” she deadpanned. “So we’re excited to get there.”