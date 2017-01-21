

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday to congratulate him on his inauguration.

The two leaders spoke about the importance of Canada-U.S. relations as well as “various areas of mutual interest,” according to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trudeau is said to have stressed the significance of the two nation’s close trade ties, noting that Canada is the number one export destination for 35 U.S. states.

The exchange marks the first time the two men spoke since Trump took the oath of office Friday.